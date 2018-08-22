Steam Play update breaks more games out of Windows and onto Linux

MORE GAMES ARE COMING TO LINUX thanks to an update to Valve's Steam Play service that enables Windows-only games to run on the open source operating system.

Steam has been available on Linux for some time but a lot of games on the platform were limited to only running on Windows 10 machines. Now, however, thanks to an update to Steam Play that allows users to access their Steam library on Mac and Linux machines, gaming on Linux looks to be getting a shot in the arm.

The update comes with a compatibility tool called Proton, a modified version of the open source WINE Windows-on-Linux compatibility layer, which now lets more games break out of Windows shackles and run on Linux.

While Steam Play remains in beta, once it's ready for general release, game developers will be able to label their titles as being compatible with the tool and can then be sold to gamers not keen to worship at the shrine of Microsoft software.

Games such as Doom, Quake and NieR: Automata have been tested by Valve and validated to work with Steam Play, but users can always toggle the tool to allow games that haven't been given the thumbs up to run on the comparability tool.

"If you're familiar with building open source projects, you can even make your own local builds of Proton; the Steam client has support for using those to run games in lieu of the built-in version," added Valve.

A good part of this compatibility can be laid at the floor of the Vulkan API, which allows for compatibility with games using Direct3D graphics on non-Windows platforms; vkd3d provides an implementation of Direct3D 12 on Vulkan and DXVK does the same for Direct3D 11.

This appears to be the latest move by Valve blow Steam further beyond Windows 10 and tap into open source tech that allows for games to run on more light-weight operating systems.

"Our goal for this work is to let Linux Steam users enjoy easy access to a larger back catalogue. We think it will also allow future developers to easily leverage their work from other platforms to target Linux. This would give them the option of focusing on areas that would make a meaningful experience difference for all users instead, such as supporting Vulkan," said Valve.

Perhaps such a move will help see SteamOS and Steam Machines make a comeback, though we doubt it to be quite honest. µ