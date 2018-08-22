Qualcomm starts sampling 7nm mobile processor with 5G support

QUALCOMM HAS CONFIRMED that its next-generation Snapdragon processor will be a 7nm SoC with support for 5G connectivity.

The name of this chipset? It's a bit like The Man with No Name character Clint Eastwood played in the likes of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, in that it's a thing but has no official title.

If we were gambling types, we'd bet on it being called something along the lines of the Snapdragon 855, following on from the Snapdragon 845 and the Snapdragon 850; a chipset designed to support Windows 10 in slim and always connected laptops.

Despite not coming up with a name for the chip, Qualcomm did note it will be manufactured using the 7-nanometre process and will comes paired with the company's Snapdragon X50 modem which is 5G ready, even though 5G itself doesn't seem to be properly ready outside of the odd test area.

This new SoC is now being sent to hardware makers who will likely plonk the chipset into their latest smartphones, tablets and potentially other smart gadgets, though Qualcomm hasn't mentioned which OEMs will get a slice of hot new Snapdragon silicon.

"We are very pleased to be working with OEMs, operators, infrastructure vendors, and standards bodies across the world, and are on track to help launch the first 5G mobile hotspots by the end of 2018, and smartphones using our next-generation mobile platform in the first half of 2019," said Cristiano Amon, president at Qualcomm Incorporated.

"Qualcomm Technologies' continued leadership in research and engineering allows for a future of increased innovation across multiple sectors as 5G connectivity becomes ubiquitous."

That rather canned quote would suggest that the new chipset will find its way into Internet of Things (IoT) devices as well as smartphones, potentially acting as a way to link up more gadgets to 5G connections to enable things like smarter city infrastructure and other things you can't really use but could quietly benefit from.

The new chipset also comes with Qualcomm's artificial intelligence-powering tech, which should allow for more AI smarts to be added into gadgets and run on them without relying on a continuous internet connection.

And that's about all we know about the upcoming chipset. We suspect there could be more revealed at IFA 2018 next week, and some semi-tame INQUIRER folk will be present, we'll be keeping an eye out for what Qualcomm and its OEM friends have planned. µ