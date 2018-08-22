NCSC recognises three UK universities for 'first rate' cybersecurity research

University of Kent has been recognised for 'excellence' in cybersecurity

THE NATIONAL CYBER SECURITY CENTRE (NCSC) has lauded three universities in Blighty as academic centres of excellence in cybersecurity research, taking the total to 17 across the country.

The NCSC, along with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (ESPRC), has applauded the University of Kent, King's College London and Cardiff University for having "first-rate" cybersecurity research.

The newly-recognised universities will now join 14 others - including the University of Bristol, Imperial College London and Oxford University - in a scheme forming part of the government's National Cyber Security Strategy, which aims to make the UK a world leader in cybersecurity.

They will also be given the opportunity to bid for funding to develop research in cybersecurity, including at doctoral level, as well as attend annual conferences and workshops.

Minister for Digital Margot James said: "These universities are doing fantastic research in cybersecurity and they are rightly being recognised for their pioneering work.

"We have some of the best minds in the world working in the field and thanks to this scheme they can now help shape our National Cyber Security Strategy and develop the talent and services of tomorrow."

Shujun Li, professor of Cyber Security and director of the Kent Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Cyber Security (KirCCS) at the University of Kent, added: "We are excited to be given the ACE-CSR status as an acknowledgement of the excellent research in cybersecurity at the University of Kent.

"Our research is truly interdisciplinary drawing on the expertise of colleagues from computer science and engineering as well as wider disciplines such as psychology, law, business and sociology.

"Our ambition is to have one of the largest and most productive cyber security research centres in the UK by 2022 as well as helping to grow the next-generation cyber security researchers. µ