Google Assistant lets you search for good news

LETS FACE IT, the news is getting more and more depressing. It's one of the reasons we try and at least make it a bit more bearable for you with some of our trademark snark.

But if you want to go beyond this crazy world we call tech, there's now an alternative way of finding good news with Google Assistant.

"Tell me something good" will trigger Google to come up with a good news story that will make you just a little more able to smile about the bad things in the world.

Stories are offered up by the Solutions Journalism Network, a not-for-profit agency which collates and packages positive news from multiple sources like some crazed and slightly less up itself version of Russell Howard.

Google describes the feature as "experimental" and as offering "a brief news summary about people who are solving problems for our communities and our world."

As fluffy and lovely as all these sounds, it is just another example of the tech giants offering digital wellbeing to counterbalance accusations that services are designed to be as addictive as possible and furthermore are actually contributing to falling rates of mental health amongst users.

We've already had wellbeing apps being added to both Android and iOS, designed to help you monitor your usage, as the vogue seems to be for showing the tech industry as being caring, sharing and generally more human.

It's the same principle as digital assistants themselves - bring humanity to technology before it devours us all.

At the moment, the feature is only available to users in the USA, presumably as they need some way of distracting from their politics. We'd no doubt expect it'll arrive here soon. After all, Brexit Day is fast approaching and we'll probably need it, no matter what happens. μ