Chrome 69 will rollout new design whilst borking Flash even further

GOOGLE HAS confirmed some significant changes to Chrome when version 69 is released in September.

The new version, currently in the beta channel, ffers a new design for the browser which currently leads against competitors Firefox, Opera, and the Chrome downloader package provided in Windows 10.

What? It's called Edge? OK. The Edge browser which people use to download Chrome in Windows 10 then.

The new version contains design revisions - it's whiter with fewer sharp edges than the current design. But the changes are much more sweeping on iOS, where navigation has been moved to the bottom of the screen to better suit one-handed operation.

Just think of all the things you can do with that spare hand.

Notification support for Windows 10, which was previewed in Chrome 68 will also become the norm.

The other big change is the latest chapter of Google's ongoing mission to kill Adobe Flash once and for all.

After previous editions have limited Flash in different ways, Chrome 69 goes one stage further by forcing users who are still persevering with the notoriously hackable protocol to enable it each and every time they want to use it. Yes, even if you've visited the page before.

This will be Chrome's position going forward, until 2020 when Adobe finally turns Dobbin into glue once and for all.

If you can't wait, as ever there are several options - the simplest is to change over to the beta channel of Chrome and see things first, though they may go a bit borksville at first.

The alternative is to go into the "flags" page of Chrome. This will give you lots of settings to play with including activating the features that will appear in future editions.

A word of warning though - some of the other options could seriously bork your system, so if you don't know what you're messing with, probably best left alone. μ