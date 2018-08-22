Facebook could be working on a speech recognition tool called Aloha Voice

"LOOK UP PICTURES OF MY EX" is what you might find yourself sadly blabbering Facebook as you choke back tears for a lost love and take another spoonful of soggy cornflakes.

Such a scenario might come about if Facebook integrates a speech recognition feature into its social network, as hinted at by code found in the code of the Facebook and Messenger Android apps.

Regular code unpacker and tech tipster Jane Manchun Wong discovered a prototype voice recognition interface lurking described as "Aloha Voice" lurking in the code and posted a snapshot of it in action on Twitter.

Facebook Messenger Voice Assistant UI pic.twitter.com/DOMe4Nsg7v — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) 21 August 2018

The interface looks pretty basic but does showcase how the speech recognition picks up spoken words and attempts to make sense of them, though in Wong's tweet it threw up an error message in relation to the word she spoke.

Further digging by Wong saw her uncover a prototype icon for the speech recognition tool that looks a bit like a paper mache volcano Blue Peter presenters used to make and then cause to 'erupt' using bicarbonate of soda and something else that we can't recall because we were kids at the time.

The icon looks distinctly un-Facebook-like without any of the blue livery and smooth design associated with the social network's app icons. But then it's likely to be an internal prototype and not something the great unwashed general public are ever meant to see.

If Facebook is indeed working on a speech recognition feature and the code Wong discovered is not simply the vestiges of an abandoned project, it's unsurprising really, as plenty of other big tech firms have their own speech recognition services and features.

And being able to dictate messages or posts to Facebook natively in the social network's apps looks to be one way to improve their functionality and accessibility.

Furthermore, Facebook was supposedly looking at creating a smart speaker with a speech recognition feature, so this uncovered code could be an indicator of that work spreading across to other parts of the Facebook ecosystem.

Facebook could, of course, integrate Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant into its apps, but then it may have to surrender some of its control over its users' data and we all know by now what chaos that can cause. µ