Google will reportedly replace borked Pixel 2 XL handsets

GOOGLE WILL REPORTEDLY replace Pixel 2 XL units that have taken a trip to Borksville.

A number of Pixel 2 XL owners, including well-known tech bloggers Artem Russakovskii and Marques Brownlee, are reporting that their near-year-old handsets are suffering unexplained performance issues.

Russakovskii has moaned that his Google smartphone is "embarrassingly laggy" on both Oreo and Android Pie, while Brownlee, in a YouTube video posted on 1 August (below), said that his Pixel 2 XL's increasingly shonky performance forced him to switch to the OnePlus 6.

Here's just one example of what I described as "devastatingly and embarrassingly laggy" on my Pixel 2 XL.



And it happens all the time and not to just the Camera (the Camera is just an example).@MKBHD's examples with animations were very tame compared to the crap I deal with. pic.twitter.com/qhShInB4YS — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 9, 2018

These two bloggers have since been joined by a number of other Pixel 2 XL owners who have complained that their device, which is soon to be succeeded by the Pixel 3, is also showing signs of borkage.

"I have experienced lag to the point that the phone doesn't respond to taps for like 10 seconds, audio playback stops, then when it recovers, scrolling is laggy and unresponsive," one wrote on Reddit.

According to a Stephen Hall, managing director of 9to5Google, Google is aware of the issue and has come up with three possible reasons to explain why the Pixel 2 XL slows down - one of which qualifies for a hardware replacement.

Anonymous tip: Google has at this point identified three possible causes of @ArtemR's (and others) Pixel 2 XL lag issues, one of which would require hardware replacements. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) August 16, 2018

While Google has yet to confirm this, the company said in a statement: "We have teams who constantly manage and monitor performance on our devices and our data indicates this is not a widespread issue. Getting bug reports is a normal part of our process - as is common for most consumer devices.

"We use these to evaluate what might be wrong and work on any necessary fixes. We are still in the process of investigating this report so it is too early to draw conclusions." µ