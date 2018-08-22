Google will reportedly replace borked Pixel 2 XL handsets
Users are reporting that their year-old handset is 'embarrassingly laggy
GOOGLE WILL REPORTEDLY replace Pixel 2 XL units that have taken a trip to Borksville.
A number of Pixel 2 XL owners, including well-known tech bloggers Artem Russakovskii and Marques Brownlee, are reporting that their near-year-old handsets are suffering unexplained performance issues.
Russakovskii has moaned that his Google smartphone is "embarrassingly laggy" on both Oreo and Android Pie, while Brownlee, in a YouTube video posted on 1 August (below), said that his Pixel 2 XL's increasingly shonky performance forced him to switch to the OnePlus 6.
Here's just one example of what I described as "devastatingly and embarrassingly laggy" on my Pixel 2 XL.— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 9, 2018
And it happens all the time and not to just the Camera (the Camera is just an example).@MKBHD's examples with animations were very tame compared to the crap I deal with. pic.twitter.com/qhShInB4YS
These two bloggers have since been joined by a number of other Pixel 2 XL owners who have complained that their device, which is soon to be succeeded by the Pixel 3, is also showing signs of borkage.
"I have experienced lag to the point that the phone doesn't respond to taps for like 10 seconds, audio playback stops, then when it recovers, scrolling is laggy and unresponsive," one wrote on Reddit.
According to a Stephen Hall, managing director of 9to5Google, Google is aware of the issue and has come up with three possible reasons to explain why the Pixel 2 XL slows down - one of which qualifies for a hardware replacement.
Anonymous tip: Google has at this point identified three possible causes of @ArtemR's (and others) Pixel 2 XL lag issues, one of which would require hardware replacements.— Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) August 16, 2018
While Google has yet to confirm this, the company said in a statement: "We have teams who constantly manage and monitor performance on our devices and our data indicates this is not a widespread issue. Getting bug reports is a normal part of our process - as is common for most consumer devices.
"We use these to evaluate what might be wrong and work on any necessary fixes. We are still in the process of investigating this report so it is too early to draw conclusions." µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Steam Play update breaks more games out of Windows and onto Linux
The compatibility wizards have been busy
Google Assistant lets you search for good news
It's not all doom and gloom
Qualcomm starts sampling 7nm mobile processor with 5G support
It'll likely arrive as the firm's next flagship Snapdragon chip
NCSC recognises three UK universities for 'first rate' cybersecurity research
Blighty is now home to 17 academic centres of excellence