HTC Vive owners can cut the cord with, er, £300 Wireless Adapter

HTC VIVE users can finally cut the cord and experience wire-free virtual reality (VR)... with the help of a, er, £300 adapter.

First shown off at this year's CES, the Vive Wireless Adaptor works with both the original HTC Vive and the HTC Vive Pro, though owners of the latter, more-expensive headset will need to fork out an extra £65 for a compatibility pack.

The pricey add-on, which HTC claims will appeal to the 90 per cent of VR customers who want to go wire-free, uses Intel's WiGig wireless standard, which offers a dedicated 60GHz transmission band with six meters of range and a 150-degree field of view. This comes coupled with DisplayLink's XR codec, which HTC claims will offer "low latency and high performance with hours of battery life".

To use the T-shaped adapter, which mounts to the top of the Vive's strap and sits on top of the user's head, users will have to install a PCI-e and connect an external sensor to their PC in order to interface with the Wireless Adapter within its six-meter, 150-degree broadcast range.

"Since the launch of Vive, we have been figuring out how to bring a wireless experience to premium VR and it has also been a request from our consumers and enterprise customers," said Paul Brown, GM Vive Europe.

"We've listened to this feedback and are proud to collaborate with our talented partners, Intel and DisplayLink to deliver the Vive Wireless Adapter. Combining high quality, low latency and ease of use, the adapter delivers on our promise of premium wireless VR."

At Gamescom this week, HTC announced that the Vive Wireless Adapter will be available to order from 5 September for £299. Here in Blighty, it'll be sold at Overclockers, Scan and Vive.com.

To sweeten the deal, HTC will include a two-month trial to Viveport Subscription with all pre-orders, a service that offers access to almost 500 VR titles. µ