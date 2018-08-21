Microsoft begins killing off the Windows 8 app store

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED that it won't take any new apps for the Windows 8.x version of the Microsoft Store from 31 October.

Although Windows 8.1 doesn't reach its end of life date until 10 January 2023, it's clear that Microsoft wants to make sure it can get away on time and has already, seemingly, decided to lock the doors, put the blinds down and cash up the tills.

Windows 8.0 has already reached EoL so if you're still using that, as 1.19 per cent of desktop users worldwide are, then get to the Microsoft Store and upgrade for flip's sake.

Updates to existing apps will continue to be supported until 1 July 2023. It's not like we weren't warned.

The Windows 8 Store has never had the full feature set of its newer Windows 10 equivalent, but then it has never really mattered because for the happy few still using it, the 'tiled' or 'metro' or 'UWP' apps were an enforced nice to have anyway, given that they are part of an operating system that gave people Vista flashbacks.

On one hand, we could look at it and say 'there's ol' Microsoft, strangling parts of an operating system to try and encourage upgrades to happen quicker' but in truth? It's unlikely many people will give a flying fig.

With the total number of Windows 8.x users ranking at just 6.78 per cent right now, even if they did, they'll be a tiny, perhaps vocal minority - Windows 7 and 10 have 75.93 per cent of the market nailed up between them.

In with the desktop announcement, there's a second EoL which will affect an even smaller number of people. Windows Phone 8, one of the last outposts of Windows Mobile, is also winding up its app store - new submissions close on the same day, but app updates will also cease in less than a year's time - July 1st 2019.

Saying that the only person likely to care remotely is Kevin, and not to put it too finely, as far as we know, he's dead. μ