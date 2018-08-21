Huawei (stupidly) uses DSLR pics to advertise the Nova 3's camera

LOOK UP THE DEFINITION OF STUPID and you might find Huawei's decision to use DSLR photos to advertise the camera on its mid-range Nova 3 phone as an example of the adjective.

The Chinese company has been caught misrepresenting the photography capabilities of the camera set up on its Nova 3 and Nova 3i smartphone by using pics captured on proper DSLR camera in its advertising to Arabic-speaking audiences, according to Android Police.

This faux pas came to light up after Sarah Elshamy, a female model in one of the commercials, posted a pic (below) of the advert's photo shoot with a photographer wielding a DSLR in shot.

Her fellow model, who is meant to appear to be taking a selfie in the advert using the Nova 3, can be seen with an outstretched yet empty hand.

While the incriminating pic has been removed, it looks like its too little too late as the pic essentially fingers Huawei for trying to dupe people into thinking the pic was shot on a phone.

"The purpose of this advertisement is to demonstrate how consumers can use the features of the Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i," a Huawei spokesperson told INQ. "As stated in the disclaimer at the end of the video, the product shots are for reference only."

With people screaming "fake news" all over the internet, duplicitous actions like this don't help matters. But it also calls into question Huawei's touted camera tech, which it claims is boosted by artificial intelligence capabilities.

We've had a play with the AI-sporting cameras on the Huawei P20 Pro and were suitably impressed. But that's a flagship phone with a healthy price tag, while the Nova phones are more mid-range.

As such, it looks as if Huawei is trying to make it appear that its top-of-the-line camera tech has also been put into a cheaper handset, thereby making would-be buyers think they're getting souped-up camera tech without paying a hefty price.

This is not the first time it's being accused of such fakery, either, as it was accused of doing the same with its adverts for the Huawei P9.

So it looks like the Chinese tech firm as a bit of work to do before it looks like a company whose claims we can trust. µ