Apple tipped to launch 'professional-focused' Mac Mini in October

IT'S BEEN FOUR YEARS since Apple's Mac Mini has seen an upgrade, but a new model will finally be arriving later this year.

So says Bloomberg, which citing people familiar with the plans reports that Apple is planning to launch a "professional-focused" upgrade to its long-neglected Mac Mini this October.

The desktop, which will be geared towards "app developers, server farm managers and users running home media centres", will reportedly be more expensive than the firm's current four-year-old Haswell-powered model, which is still on sale at the Apple Store from £479.

Bloomberg doesn't tell us much else about the incoming Mac Mini, but earlier rumours claim it'll offer more powerful innards and USB-C connections for the first time.

And while Apple hasn't commented on the rumours, Tim Cook last year confirmed that the Mac Mini is alive and well and hinted at an incoming refresh.

In response to an inquisitive Apple fan, Cook said: "I'm glad you live Mac mini. We love it too. Our customers have found so many creative and interesting uses for Mac mini.

"While it is not the time to share any details, we do plan for Mac mini to be an important part of our product line going forward."

Bloomberg also backs up rumours that Apple will debut a new MacBook Air later this year, and the report claims that the new model will look similar to current models but with "thinner bezels" and a souped-up Retina-resolution display.

According to more separate rumours, the new MacBook Air - which will be "geared toward consumers looking for a cheaper Apple computer, but also schools that often buy laptops in bulk" - will arrive running Intel's ageing 8th-gen Kaby Lake Refresh processors due to repeated delays to the chipmaker's Cannon Lake. architecture.

Apple's incoming MacBook Air is expected to have a starting price of $999 or less when it goes on sale later this year. µ