Fitbit Charge 3 official with water-resistance and OLED touchscreen

FITNESS TRACKER MAKER Fitbit has unveiled the Charge 3, its "most advanced" wearable device yet.

While the Charge 3 looks similar to the Charge 2 before it, Fitbit boasts that its latest tracker is "more refined", with a design that's slimmer and a body that's lighter so that it that sits closer to the wrist than the last-gen model. It's also now crafted from aluminium, rather than stainless steel, which should offer improved comfort and increased durability.

The Charge 3's OLED is now a full-fledged touchscreen, ridding of the tap-to-navigate interface of earlier models. Fitbit also claims the Gorilla Glass display is nearly 40 per cent larger and brighter than that found on its predecessor, and now offers support for grayscale colours.

This souped-up screen comes coupled with an "inductive" button, similar to the haptic button on Apple's most-recent iPhones, which Fitbit says helped save room for a bigger battery and additional sensors.

These new sensors have enabled the firm to add swim tracking to its tracker-come-smartwatch, which is water resistant up to 50 meters. There's also an upgraded heart rate sensor and a new SpO2 (or oxygen saturation) sensor for the first time on a Charge device.

And in terms of battery life, the Charge 3 now offers up to seven days of juice on a single charge, up from five days on the Charge 2.

There's still no built-in GPS, though, and the Charge 3 instead comes with Connected GPS, so you'll be able to track your location and distance if you carry your smartphone with you.

James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, swooned: "With Charge 3, we are building on the success of our best-selling Charge franchise and delivering our most innovative tracker, offering an extremely slim, comfortable and premium design, along with the advanced health and fitness features our users want.

"Charge 3 gives existing users a compelling reason to upgrade, while also allowing us to reach new users who want a sleeker, more affordable wearable in a tracker form factor."

The Fitbit Charge 3 will be available to pre-order today for £129.99 with a release slated for October. µ