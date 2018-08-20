Gatwick IT borkage forces staff to use whiteboards for flight details
Vodafone blames damaged fibre cable for the information systems outage
GATWICK AIRPORT has suffered yet another IT meltdown, forcing passengers to get their flight details from hand-drawn whiteboards - with some missing their flights as a result.
The problems began at 8.20am and have been blamed on Vodafone, which is responsible for IT support at the Airport. EasyJet claims that the outage has also affected its "auto bag drop desks" as well as information systems.
@Gatwick_Airport: the systems are down - get the whiteboard out!— Tamara Salem (@TamaraSalem) August 20, 2018
Generation Z: what are whiteboards?#gatwick #oldschool #backinschool #onlyoneintheback pic.twitter.com/WOhYr0q9Jd
The staff at the whiteboard, meanwhile, were connected to a control room over walkie-talkies in order to be able to provide ‘live updates'.
Passengers, not surprisingly, have not been impressed with Gatwick Airport's emergency measures.
This tiny whiteboard is the only departures information in Gatwick Airport right now; every screen is offline. Utter chaos. This is a signature flourish at the end of a short trip that's been full of reminders of how badly the UK's infrastructure is crumbling. pic.twitter.com/6r7CDVheLf— Rob Fahey (@robfahey) August 20, 2018
"This tiny whiteboard is the only departures information in Gatwick Airport right now; every screen is offline. Utter chaos. This is a signature flourish at the end of a short trip that's been full of reminders of how badly the UK's infrastructure is crumbling. - at Gatwick Airport South Terminal," tweeted Rob Fahey, a disgruntled passenger.
I'm at Gatwick airport and the screens are broken, so they are announcing boarding gates with a white board! 😂— Raúl Marcos (@raulmarcosl) August 20, 2018
They have a guy listening to a walkie talkie, erasing and updating the table! pic.twitter.com/AoxSpmQfHy
Vodafone, meanwhile, within the hour claimed to have identified the cause of the problem. We have identified a damaged fibre cable which is used by Gatwick Airport to display flight information. Our engineers are working hard to fix the cable as quickly as possible. This is a top priority for us," Vodafone said in a statement.
INQ has contacted Gatwick for comment and will update this story accordingly. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Nvidia unveils Turing GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs with ray-tracing power
The Turing cards look to be a major leap over last-gen Pascal GPUs
Longsys has started full production of Lexar flash storage
It has been a long year's wait
Google puts DeepMind AI in charge of its data centre cooling
Chill without the Netflix
Google's 'Atlas' Chromebook looks set to have a 4K screen and 8GB RAM
Some would say that's a lot for watching YouTube cat videos