EU wants tech firms to remove terror content within an hour or face fines

JACK BAUER HAD 24 HOURS to stop terrorist plots, but the European Union is considering fines for tech firms that don't purge terror content on their platforms within an hour of it being flagged.

"We cannot afford to relax or become complacent in the face of such a shadowy and destructive phenomenon," Julian King, the EU's commissioner for security, told the Financial Times, highlighting that Brussels hasn't seen enough progress by tech firms to tackle terrorist material from their services.

As such, harsh new measures are reportedly being put into draft regulation set to be published next month.

The EU has clearly had enough of asking tech companies to voluntarily cleanse their platforms of terrorist content and now wants to force them to take more action.

In March, legislation passed that presented the hour-long purge window, but it was only marked under voluntary guidelines. But it looks like tech firms aren't volunteering to work to these guidelines so the EU wants to force them to do so by imposing fines on firms that are blasé about terrorism-related materials on their services, networks and platforms.

King reckons there needs to be "stronger action in order to better protect our citizens", and fines look to be the EU's means to motivate tech firms into getting their act together.

The EU also seems pretty unsympathetic about the idea that moderating large services and social networks, take the 1.5 billion- strong Facebook for example, is one hell of a task and requires an army of moderators and people to spot and flag terror content.

That's no mean feat and unless firms have the resources of the very biggest tech players they could end up being hit hard by fines under a situation they can't really easily handle.

But King ain't having none of that: "The difference in size and resources means platforms have differing capabilities to act against terrorist content and their policies for doing so are not always transparent. All this leads to such content continuing to proliferate across the internet, reappearing once deleted and spreading from platform to platform."

So if you're planning a social media app or platform with a European presence, best have some stringent moderation in place unless you want to face potential EU fines. µ