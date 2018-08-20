Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti leak confirms GDDR6 and 4,352 CUDA cores

NVIDIA IS SET to reveal its next-generation GeForce range in a matter of hours, but details on the incoming GeForce RTX 2080 Ti have already cropped up online

VideoCardz claims to have been provided with specs of the new top-of-the-line GPU, noting it will come with 11GB of GDDR6 video memory and will sport 4,352 CUDA cores. That's a good deal more than the 3,584 CUDA cores Nvidia's current top-dog graphics card, the GeForce RTX 1080 Ti, has on offer.

There's no word on GPU clockspeeds, but we can expect the RTX 2080 Ti to outpace its predecessor.

The use of GGDR6 memory and the number of CUDA cores all-but-confirms that the RTX 2080 Ti will be on hell of a pixel pushing GPU. It could also have the grunt to handle ray tracing, which the Turing architecture, which underpins Nvidia's next-gen GPUs, supports through the new Quadro professional-grade graphics cards.

Nvidia tends to reveal 'Ti', which stands for titanium in this case, versions of its flagship graphics cards after the main consumer range has been revealed. It might still do that but the leak, if legit, shows what we can expect from the very best consumer GPU Nvidia will offer in the coming months.

The potential power of the RTX 2080 Ti also suggests that the standard RTX 2080 and its subsequent lower-tier cards will have plenty of performance to offer PC and gaming enthusiasts with modest bank balances.

The whole Turing range of next-gen GeForce cards promises to deliver some very impressive performance, as it looks like the new architecture offers a lot of power and rendering capabilities that more than just an upgrade over the current Pascal architecture, which was pretty impressive itself especially in getting laptop graphics up to scratch.

With Turing, we can expect serious desktop graphics power as well as some extra grunt for laptop GPUs and likely a refreshed take on Nvidia's Max-Q designs that can extract more power and energy-efficiency out of slim and light laptops.

You can watch Nvidia's Gamescom launch event, which kicks off at 5pm UK time, below. µ