Apple bends to Chinese gov demands with cull of 25,000 'illegal' apps

APPLE HAS REPORTEDLY culled thousands of 'illegal' apps from its App Store in China as it once again bends to Chinese government demands.

So says Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), which earlier this month attacked Apple for hosting illegal and fake lottery-ticket apps, according to Bloomberg.

The gov-controlled channel reported on Sunday that Apple has since carried out a "large-scale removal of illegal apps that sold fake lottery tickets and offered gambling services".

CCTV reports that 25,000 apps have been removed - less than two per cent of the estimated 1.8 million apps on the App Store in the country - including at least 4,000 apps tagged with the keyword "gambling". More than 500 apps tagged with the keyword "lottery" were pulled, according to reports.

"Apple itself has set up the rules on how to allow apps onto its store, but it didn't follow that, resulting in the proliferation of bogus lottery apps and gambling apps," CCTV said in its report.

Apple, while it didn't cough on exact numbers, confirmed the move in a statement.

"Gambling apps are illegal and not allowed on the App Store in China," an Apple spokesperson said. "We have already removed many apps and developers for trying to distribute illegal gambling apps on our App Store, and we are vigilant in our efforts to find these and stop them from being on the App Store."

This isn't the first time Apple has catered to Chinese government demands. Last July, the firm yanked more than 60 virtual private network (VPN) services from its App Store in China.

This action came after newly-enforced state regulations ruled that only authorised VPNs could be used in China in a bid to prevent web users from circumventing the 'great firewall of China', making most existing VPN services in the country illegal.

"We have been required to remove some VPN apps in China that do not meet the new regulations," an Apple spokesperson said at the time. "These apps remain available in all other markets where they do business." µ