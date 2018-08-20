Google refines what 'Location Sharing' means, but doesn't explain how to turn it off

You are here. Except we haven't told you

GOOGLE HAS responded to criticism of its location-sharing policy, by admitting it.

Much has been made of Google's collection of location data, particularly on Android, and particularly when the user may be led to believe it is switched off.

A report by Associated Press (AP) has confirmed that the Google website now says of the Location History setting: "This setting does not affect other location services on your device…. some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps."

Previous wording stated: "With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored."

AP is clearly quite pleased with the result, as it contradicts the statement offered up by Google previously which stated: "We provide clear descriptions of these tools."

A follow-up statement released after the change said: "We have been updating the explanatory language about Location History to make it more consistent and clear across our platforms and help centres."

This is the issue - recording your data and Google recording your data are two different things. Google failed to mention that it has separate methods of checking your location such as cellular data and wifi points, and that is still collected, privately to allow some services to work.

The way to shut it down altogether is in a little-known setting called ‘Web & App Activity'. Despite this new revision, there's still no mention of this setting, which seems ridiculous if we're trying to talk about ‘clarity' but the fact is that Google isn't going to want you to switch it off. It will make your device seem a bit… well… broken.

AP points out that Google is still bound by the terms of an agreement it signed with the FCC after Google Buzz, its erstwhile failed social network (as opposed to Google+, its current failed social network) was found to be leaking contact information from user's phone books.

It has already screwed up once, with tracking cookies on Safari of just the type it shouldn't be using, costing it £22.5m in fines. μ