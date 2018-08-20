OnePlus 6T to launch in October as 'T-Mobile exclusive' in the US

THE INCOMING OnePlus 6T will reportedly launch in October this year as the firm's first smartphone to be offered through a US network.

So says CNET, which citing people familiar with the launch plans reports that the Chinese firm's next 'T' edition flagship will be offered via the T-Mobile network in the States.

T-Mobile would be the exclusive launch carrier for OnePlus in the US, selling the phone through its retail stores and website, CNET reports, while OnePlus will still sell an unlocked version of the 6T via its own site.

OnePlus has reportedly signed a tentative accord with the US carrier, which will see the firm release a "specific version of the OnePlus 6T optimised for T-Mobile's network" that will include support for the operator's Extended Range LTE technology.

The only hiccup could be obtaining the requisite "technical approval" for use on the network, according to CNET's sources, which could cause a delay with the carrier launch.

Still, if the rumours are true, this will be a major deal for OnePlus, which has yet to make much of a name for itself in the US due to a lack of carrier backing. A partnership with T-Mobile would ensure greater visibility of its product beyond the direct sales already offered through its own retail channels.

The report doesn't tell us much else about the OnePlus 6T, but it does note that the handset will cost the same as its OnePlus 6 predecessor. This means you'll likely be able to pick up a 64GB model for £419, with 128GB and 256GB variants fetching 519 and £569, respectively.

While CNET has no word on the handset's specs or features, earlier rumours suggest the OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 855 processor, while others claimed it could feature an all-display design, with a pop-up selfie camera like the Vivo Nex. µ