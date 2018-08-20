Apple Store in Amsterdam evacuated after iPad battery 'explodes'

AMSTERDAM MAY BE FAMOUS for smoking, but, er, not this kind of smoking.

According to Dutch broadcaster AT5, the Apple Store at Leidseplein, Amsterdam was evacuated on Sunday after an iPad battery exploded and released potentially harmful substances into the air.

At 2.20pm local time on Sunday, the Amsterdam fire department tweeted the crews were on the scene, adding that that the incident was presumably caused by a "leaking battery pack".

Brandweer aanwezig bij incident met mobiel apparaat bij de #AppleStore #Leidseplein. Geen rook, wel drie personen met ademhalingsproblemen. Vermoedelijk door een lekkende accupack. Zij worden ter plaatse nagekeken. — Brandweer AA (@BrandweerAA) August 19, 2018

Apple employees reportedly put the iPad and punctured battery in a container of sand after it exploded. Thankfully, there was no fire or smoke, or major injuries, but the store was evacuated as a precautionary measure and three people who were present during the incident had to be treated for "breathing problems".

Drie mensen onwel door geëxplodeerde iPad in Apple Store https://t.co/Jn3EkAtE6Y pic.twitter.com/35L7FE1Yi6 — AT5 (@AT5) August 19, 2018

It remains unclear whether the iPad battery park was an official part from Apple, or a shonky repalcement supplied by a third-party repair firm.



Although Apple hasn't often found itself in the news over exploding products, it did make headlines back in January when an Apple Store in Zurich was evacuated after an iPhone 6S battery reportedly overheated and began emitting smoke.

The Apple Store on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich was temporarily shuttered when an iPhone battery that was being replaced by a store worker suddenly overheated, burning the worker's hand in the process.

Local police said in a statement that there was "a slight buildup of smoke, which led to around 50 customers and employees having to leave the business temporarily."

Seven people in the store at the time of the incident received medical treatment, but no one was seriously hurt. µ