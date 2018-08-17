Asus unveils 'world's thinnest' GTX 1060 gaming laptop

TAIWANESE LAPTOP COBBLER Asus has announced what it's claiming is the world's thinnest GTX 1060 gaming notebook.

Called the ROG Zephyrus S GX531, the super slim laptop measures just 15.75mm at its thickest point.



This is apparently down to the company's decision to integrate a custom Active Aerodynamic System cooling system into the device. The system is said to improve on older models by adding a fourth thermal exhaust, which makes use of a new material called Liquid Crystal Polymer to build the fans and in turn reduces the thickness of the cooling pipes.

Asus said this feature helped it reduce the laptop's thickness by around 20 per cent, hence its "world's thinnest GTX 1060 gaming notebook" claims.



Despite its thin bezel though, it's not the lightest out there, coming in at 2.1kg.

Being the successor to the original Zephyrus, which launched last year, the new S GX531 model boasts some subtle refinements when it comes to internal specs. For example, on the inside, Asus has decided to opt for Intel's 8th-gen Core chips - a top spec i7-8750H chip running at 2.2GHz, alongside a whopping 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. There's also an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated RAM.

Asus has updated the device with a 144Hz 15.5in screen, which boasts a FHD IPS-Level panel and 120Hz refresh rate screen.



But what really sets the Zephyrus S GX531 laptop apart from its predecessor is the addition of RGB lighting on the side, which is bound to get those showy gamers excited.



Other than this, things pretty much remain the same compared to Asus' earlier model, with many of the aesthetic features looking exactly the same. Take for instance the familiar metal chassis and the atypical keyboard and trackpad setup.



The Zephyrus S GX531 will retail for £1999.99 when it launches at an unspecified point later this year. µ