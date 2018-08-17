Intel updates NUC mini PCs with 8th-gen Core processors

CHIPMAKER Intel has updated its range of NUC mini PCs its latest 8th-generation Core chips.

In a move that Intel says will provide "a greater choice for a wide range of mainstream computing needs", the update brings faster desktop performance to the super compact devices, which usually measure 4x4in.

Formerly codenamed Bean Canyon, the new NUC kits, called NUC8i7BEH, NUC8i5BEH, NUC8i5BEK, NUC8i3BEH, and NUC8i3BEK, come in either Core i7, i5 and i3 processor options and are the first mainstream NUCs to feature discrete graphics.



This is because the devices feature Intel Iris graphics with eDRAM,, which the firm says is ideal for powering home theatre systems, drive content creator boxes and serve as a personal voice assistant. They are essentially aimed at allowing integrators and DIYers to customise the specs depending on their needs.



The fresh range of NUCs come fully configured with 1TB of storage, either 8GB or 4GB of memory, and Windows 10 Home. In terms of connectivity, they include Intel's Wireless-AC 9560 CNVi 802.11ac WiFi + Bluetooth 5 solution, two HDMI 2.0a outputs, and four USB 3.0 ports, all packed into a compact form factor that can be easily be hidden behind a monitor or mounted underneath a desk.

"Intel NUCs are mini PCs that offer high-performance capabilities in a space-saving design and are perfectly suited for home theatre, home office, entry-level gaming or as a replacement for desktops when space is a concern," said Intel's chief of NUCs, John Deatherage.



"These new NUCs offer a number of new options that will fit a wide range of computing needs."

The new NUC kits and NUC mini PCs will be available worldwide through Intel distributors and through online retailers beginning in September, the chipmaker said, starting at $299. µ