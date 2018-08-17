16-year-old Apple fanboi admits to hacking firm's corporate network

A TEENAGER has admitted to hacking into Apple's corporate computer network

The 16-year-old kid, from Melbourne, Australia, said he compromised one of the world's biggest tech companies because he was a fan of the company and wanted to work for them.

According to statements from his lawyer, the teen managed to download a bunch of large internal files and accessed customer accounts.

In a light-hearted juxtaposition, the boy saved the hacked files in a folder hilariously named "hacky hack hack", according to reports, and later told police that he had "dreamed of" working for the firm.

Well, we guess that's one way to get yourself noticed.



And it wasn't like it was just a few random files. The court heard that he had broken into Apple's mainframe a number of times last year and downloaded around 90GB of data before he was traced and blocked.

He was charged after Apple contacted the FBI after becoming aware of the hack and referred it to the Australian Federal Police, who then raided his family home, finding two Apple laptops with serial numbers that matched those of the devices used in the hacking.

According to Sky News, a prosecutor told the court: "A mobile phone and hard drive were also seized and the IP address... matched the intrusions into the organisation.



"The purpose was to connect remotely to the company's internal systems."



The court also heard that the teenager's hacking plan had "worked flawlessly". Well, until he got caught, of course.



While the teenage hacker cannot be identified because of his age, he pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared at the country's Children's Court.



And there was no denying the chargers, really, as even his defence lawyer said he had become so well known in the global hacking community that even mentioning the case in too much detail could expose him to risk. µ