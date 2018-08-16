Huawei confirms 7nm Kirin 980 SoC will power the Mate 20

Huawei's Mate 20 will look like this, probably

HUAWEI HAS CONFIRMED that its Mate 20 flagship will pack its Kirin 980 SoC, touted as the "world's first commercially available 7nm chipset."

In a press release sent to South African media, seen by Gearburn, Huawei lets slip that "the Kirin 980 will power the Mate 20 Series."

"Rumors say that the Kirin 980 will feature an octa-core CPU comprising four A76 cores and four A55 cores, with the larger cores running as fast as at 2.8GHz," the release continues, oddly.

The chipset will, like Apple's next-gen A12 CPU, be based on TSMC's 7nm manufacturing process, which will reportedly offer a 20 per cent boost in performance and will make the chip 40 per cent more power efficient than its 10nm counterpart.

The 7nm chip will also be smaller than the last-gen Kirin 970, and if a teaser Huawei sent to INQ is anything to go by, it'll use the freed-up space to equip the Mate 20 with a bigger battery than last year's Mate 10.

In its premature press release, Huawei also says that its next homegrown CPU will also feature souped-up AI performance.

"As to the NPU, murmurs in the market indicate that the Kirin 980 will also feature a new iteration of the AI processor that feature improved AI performance," Huawei added, according to Gearburn.

The smartphone's Kirin 980 power isn't all we know about the incoming Huawei Mate 20. Earlier rumours point to a Note 9-rivalling 6.3in QHD AMOLED screen, 6GB RAM, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, some sort of face-scanning tech, a 42MP triple-camera setup on its rear and support for 40W fast charging.

The smartphone is expected to make its debut in October, alongside the so-called P20 Pro and P20 Lite. µ