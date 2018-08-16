Samsung touts 'world's first' 3GPP 5G modem with 6Gbps speeds

YOU CAN'T SWING A METAPHORICAL CAT without walloping a tech company harping on about 5G, but Samsung reckons it will make 5G smartphones a reality with its latest Exynos modem.

The Exynos Modem 5100, based on a 10-nanometre process, can hit 6Gbps on the millimetre wave spectrum (mmWave) and 2Gbps on the sub-GHz spectrum. And the company is claiming its the first 5G modem to meet the latest 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standard specification for 5G New Radio.

Samsung has managed to prove its tech works by to conducting an over-the-air data call test using a 5G base station and its modem embedded into a prototype device, all carried out under what it claims to be real-world cellular network conditions.

What all this means is the South Korean electronics giant has a modem that could be slotted into smartphones and onto mobile SoCs to allow them to tap into 5G network connections when those finally come out of testing and roll out for widespread use.

In theory, that should mean far nipper mobile broadband connections and data transfer speeds, while the modem also works with existing 4G networks and can offer fast and stable data connections with a "downlink speed" of 1.6Gbps.

While Samsung said the modem will help "ensure faster development and commercialisation of 5G mobile devices", its modem has potential beyond the next-gen Galaxy smartphones. Notably, it could be used in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and form the smart networks of gadgets, something Samsung has plenty of in its SmartThings compatible range of electronics.

The modem could also facilitate more artificial intelligence tech by enabling smart devices, like smart speakers, for example, to connect to have a dedicated connection to a cloud-based or central system that allows them to deliver their smarts without needing a lot of local processing power.

We'll just have to wait and see how far Samsung pushed its new modem, but it does indicate that we're getting ever closer to the vaunted future of 5G that tech companies have been promising for ages. µ