Google One is now available to everyone... in the US

GOOGLE'S OBSESSION with naming things "One" continues unabated at the Google One cloud storage packages premiere in the US.

Announced earlier this year, Google One is the new name for Google's storage plans for individuals and small businesses, as opposed to the platform which remains Google Drive and the enterprise malarky which remains Google Drive.

Following? Good.

Price plans start at $1.99 per month for 100GB of storage, with new tiers of $2.99/m for 200GB and $9.99 buys you not 1GB as it did under Google Drive, but 2GB - that's more than most people will ever need.

You can already store your music in Google Play Music (soon to be YouTube Music), your photos for free in Google Photos (though pictures above 13MP count towards your storage plan), and most people would rather find stuff on Netflix than store bulky video files, so really, what's left?

If you're shouting at the screen, "NO! That's NOT enough!" then there are larger packages. Pricing is the same as it was for Drive. This might be useful if you decide to make your storage family friendly - up to five members of the household can share the storage - and certainly, we'd expect NAS makers of the world to be sweating slightly at the thought of being virtually redundant.

Incentives for Google One subscribers will roll out later. There's not much flesh to that right now, except that offers in the Google Play Store have been mentioned.

The free tier remains - 15GB split across files, Photos and most importantly GMail - something it is easy to forget. Gmail is designed to never need deletion, but for those of us that have been using it since the beginning that probably means you're running out of space by now.

If you're in the US and are a Google Drive user, you're already on a Google One plan, as of now. If you're a new subscriber, you'll be signed up to a Google One account if you're in the US from today.

For the rest of us, you can sign up to be alerted to when Google One is launching in your area. The sign-up page adds:

"Initially, Google One will only be available on a limited basis. If you have a paid Drive storage plan, you'll be automatically upgraded to Google One over the coming months."

A worldwide launch is expected in the coming months, except in Spanish speaking countries where it will be known as Google Juan. Not really. μ