Intel teases 'powerful' discrete GPU ahead of 2020 launch

CHIPMAKER Intel wants to remind you that it'll be releasing a discrete GPU in 2020.

The firm's newly-inaugurated Intel Graphics Twitter account posted a teaser during the ongoing Siggraph 2018 conference on Wednesday (below). While light on details, the dramatic, smoke-filled clip sees Intel promise to "set graphics free" in 2020, a sign that we'll see a GPU that's not built into the same silicon as an Intel CPU

By some weird coincidence, the teaser arrives just days after Nvidia is expected to announce its next-generation graphics cards - likely the GeForce RTX 2080 or GTX 1180, or both if you're lucky - based on the newly-launched Turing architecture.

While Intel's discrete GPU is still a couple of years away, it'll be the first full-fledged graphics card that the company has launched in 20 years - in 1998, it released the Intel i740 graphics card, but the product line was scrapped shortly after proving a commercial flop.

We don't know much about the firm's incoming GPU, but we do know that Raja Koduri - who recently left AMD to join Intel's newly-formed Core and Visual Computing Group - will be heading up the project.

"We have exciting plans to aggressively expand our computing and graphics capabilities and build on our very strong and broad differentiated IP foundation," Dr Murthy Renduchintala, Intel's chief engineering officer, said in a blog post announcing the hire.

"With Raja at the helm of our Core and Visual Computing Group, we will add to our portfolio of unmatched capabilities, advance our strategy to lead in computing and graphics, and ultimately be the driving force of the data revolution."

With Koduri racking up some 25 years' experience in graphics tech, we can expect Intel to take a good stab at rivalling market leaders AMD and Nvidia. We also wouldn't be surprised to see the chipmaker launch silicon similar to AMD's accelerated processing units (APUs) which mix Team Red's Ryzen CPUs with Vega graphics.

However, somewhat ironically, Intel recently joined forces with AMD to put mix its Core i processors with the latter's Vega M graphics, But this is the technology industry; things move in mysterious ways. µ