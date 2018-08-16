AMD Threadripper 2990WX overclocked to 6GHz across all 32 cores

OVERCLOCKERS WASTE NO TIME in pushing silicon slices to their absolute max, as one already has got AMD's Threadripper 2990WX to run at 6GHz across all 32 cores.

Indonesian overclocker Ivan Cupa is the overclocker in question. He used liquid nitrogen cooling and an MSI MEG X99 Creation motherboard to get AMD's high-end enthusiast chip to hit 5.955GHz (let's just call it 6GHz) across every single core in the processor.

The overclocking enthusiast posted screenshots of the CPU-Z tool, showing how he'd managed to push the chip's clockspeed well beyond its out-of-the-box boost speed of 4.2GHz. He also posted shot of the system that shows a chunky liquid nitrogen cooler and a bevvy of fans to keep the chip from frying itself.

We know the top chip in the second-generation Threadripper series was going to be a bit of a monster, having previously been overclocked to 5.1GHz. But this new overclock shows the chip has some serious power, providing you're willing to shell out some £1,600 for the processor then rig together an elaborate cooling setup.

Hitting 6GHz across all 32 cores is also one heck of a feat, given many processors when pushed to the 5GHz mark or beyond tend to only manage that in one core.

Intel's 28-core as yet unnamed processes teased at Computex 2018 reportedly hit 5GHz across all cores, but there are reports that it was a bit of a sham demonstration with enterprise-grade parts used and an expensive air conditioning unit to lower the systems ambient temperature so that is could hit the high clockspeed across all its core without melting down.

But that was a stage demonstration with no real details on the chip being showcased, whereas the Threadripper 2990WX is already out there for anyone to buy and get overclocking.

So far, it would seem that AMD is on top when it comes to willy-waving, though it's worth noting that overclocked performance is a tad nebulous and real-world in-app performance is really where choosing an Intel or AMD chip comes to play. µ