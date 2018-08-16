Apple Car to launch in '2023-2025' as firm's next 'star product'

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS, Apple fans: the firm's long-rumoured 'Apple Car' will reportedly launch in the next five-to-seven years.

So says respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in a research note seen by MacRumours claims that the Apple Car will arrive in "2023-2025" and will be the company's next "star product".

Kuo says he expects Apple's car project, codenamed 'Titan', to revolutionise the motoring industry in the same way the iPhone redefined the mobile industry, claiming "Apple's leading technology advantages" will see the firm do "better integration of hardware, software, and service than current competitors in the consumer electronics sector and potential competitors in the auto sector."

The analyst, who has a reputation for hitting the nail on the head when it comes to Apple rumours, also notes that "potentially huge replacement demands are emerging in the auto sector because it is being redefined by new technologies."

Kuo's note doesn't tell us anything else about the so-called Apple Car, which has been shrouded in secrecy since chatter about Project Titan first began back in 2015.

While Tim Cook confirmed the company was developing software for autonomous vehicles in June 2017, it remains unclear whether the firm plans to build an in-house designed vehicle from the ground up, or whether it'll focus on developing software and services for existing self-driving vehicles.

Kuo's latest report tends to suggest it's the former, though, as does Apple's recent re-hire of Tesla engineer Doug Field.

A car isn't the only major product that Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch, as Kuo claims the firm's long-talked-about augmented reality (AR) glasses will launch in 2020, capitalising on consumers' appetite for the "next-generation revolutionary UI".

"We predict that AR is the next-generation revolutionary UI; we therefore think that AR does not need any killer applications given it is a killer application already," he wrote in the note.

"We expect Apple will redefine the UIs of existing products by offering an AR experience created by the AR glass, which will likely be launched in 2020," he continued.

Kuo, again, doesn't tell us much else, but recently rumours suggested the "glasses" will take the form of a headset that packs an 8K display for each eye.

The wireless goggles will reportedly ship with a "dedicated box" that uses short-range, high-speed wireless tech known as 60GH WiGig to connect to a custom Apple processor, and will not require any external sensors for movement tracking as all the tech for that will be loaded into the headset.

In his research note, Kuo says that the Apple Car and AR glasses, along with Apple's growing Services business, will drive the company toward a $2tn valuation.

"Services, AR, and Apple Car will create Apple's next trillion-dollar market cap," he said. µ