Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 benchmarks leak but don't promise the world

"IS NOTHING SACRED?!" screams a Qualcomm engineer (probably) as early benchmarks of the Snapdragon 850 leak online, thanks to WinFuture.

The upcoming Snapdragon SoC is not one for future smartphones but is instead intended to run Windows 10 machines, specifically the low-power consumption LTE-connected 'Always Connected PCs'; read slim and light laptops running Windows 10 S.

As such, it needs to have some decent silicon legs to keep up with x86-based laptop chips from the likes of Intel. And so far it seems to put in some acceptable performance, with a reported Geekbench 4 single-core score of 2263 and multi-core score of 6947 when used in the Lenovo 81JL, which we can assume is an upcoming Always-Connected laptop.

In rough comparison, the new Surface Go, the latest small and portable Windows 10 machine, sits around the 2,000 and 4,000 single and multi-core marks respectively, and that performance is decent for a hybrid that's been designed with portability in mind over being a powerhouse.

Previous Always Connected PC made use of the Snapdragon 845, which was really designed for mobile, rather than laptop use. The Snapdragon 850's benchmarks show around a 25 per cent hike in performance over its predecessor in single-core performance. But the multi-core score is less than 500 points ahead of an Asus device making use of the Snapdragon 845, which is potentially a tad disappointing.

Then again, the need for multi-core processing on a machine designed to be more of a road warrior device for rather low-powered computing tasks is arguably not that important.

Of course, these are premature benchmarks that have been splurged onto the internet without a great deal of context, meaning there's still tie for Qualcomm and Microsoft to bang their heads together an optimise the processor and Windows 10 to eke more performance out of the Snapdragon 850.

The rather lacklustre reception of the first wave of Always Connected PCs means there definitely room for improvement in both performance and app comparability. If Qualcomm and Microsoft can do that, then there's a chance the Always-Connected PCs can give Chromebooks a run for their money in the lower end of the laptop world. µ