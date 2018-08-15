Instagram hack leaves selfie addicts locked out of their accounts

"BUT FIRST, LET ME TAKE A SELFIE... OH SH..." are probably the words being spouted by so-called millennials in nightclub toilets across the world after an Instagram hack led to users being locked out of their accounts.

The hack was first uncovered by Mashable, which noted that even with two-factor authentication in place, snap-happy Instagram users were still vulnerable to the attack that attempts to hijack accounts.

And it looks like a Russian hacker or hacking group could be behind the attack at emails linked ot stolen accounts point towards addresses with a .ru Russian domain. That's arguably indicative of Russian hacking activity or perhaps someone else running the attacks through a proxy.

According to victims who've been tweeting about their Instagram woes, the attack has seen their usernames, profile pics passwords, email addresses and even connected Facebook accounts all changed.

I have tried all of these steps. My job is at jeopardy because of the photos on my account that was hacked. I can't make a new account either. Can someone please assist me — Rachel Wagner (@RachelWagner2) 15 August 2018

And what have the hackers done with the hijacked accounts? Replace profile pic with Pixar or Disney characters... because... well, just because.

At the time of writing, it looks like the attacks are still happening and Instagram users are getting pretty peeved at the process of getting their account back.

I have not heard back from anyone regarding my hacked account. It's been 5 days. — Kim (@WitchHazel6436) 15 August 2018

"We are investigating claims of some hacked Instagram accounts and will take the necessary steps to help those impacted." a spokesperson from Instagram told us, but didn't really elaborate further on the hacking.

We currently have no idea about the motivation of the hack, though such attacks can be used to further spread malware by sending malicious links or scripts to a compromised user's contacts. But so far the attack looks like it's simply some expert trolling.

Following the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the accidental publishing of 14 million users private posts, it doesn't look like Facebook or its linked brands are having a wonderful 2018 on the privacy and security side of things. µ