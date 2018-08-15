Apple yanks latest iOS 12 beta as devs complain of 'bricked' devices

APPLE HAS YANKED its latest iOS 12 developer beta after it allegedly 'bricked' iDevices.

The iOS 2 beta 7 update was pushed out to testers on Monday, but Apple was forced to pull the update after less than 24 hours after devs complained of buggy performance, freezes and fully-borked devices, MacRumours reports.

YouTuber Michael Gillig said: "iOS 12 Beta 7 just BRICKED my iPhone X. Can't turn on after trying EVERYTHING. And not detected by iTunes."

Shortly after, Gillig said he'd managed to bring his iDevice back to life by holding the power button down for five minutes, after which he was able to restore his device via iTunes to a previous version of the software.

While others have said that the aforementioned performance issues disappeared for after five or 10 minutes, others are reportedly still suffering.

Apple is said to be working on a fix for the borkage caused by its latest iOS 12 beta, but it hasn't yet said when the update will roll out.

Performance borkage isn't the only controversy surrounding Apple's seventh dev beta of iOS 12, as the update also saw the removal of the firm's much-touted Group FaceTime feature.

While the feature, which allows up to 32 people to participate in a FaceTime call, has been available in iOS 12 and macOS Mojave since the first betas became available in June, Apple has pulled the Group FaceTime from its latest betas and confirmed that the feature is not ready for prime time.

"Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall," Apple said in its latest developer releases for iOS 12 and Mojave.

It's not yet clear why Apple had decided to cut the feature, but some early testers note that the Group FaceTime had been suffering some issues. µ