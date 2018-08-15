US gov staffers are officially banned from using Huawei and ZTE devices

REALITY TV STAR Donald Trump has signed a bill banning the use of Huawei and ZTE devices by government staff and IT contractors.

Trump, who famously made a cameo in Zoolander, this week signed the Defense Authorization Act into law. The bill, which goes into effect over the next two years, introduces a ban on devices and equipment used to route or view user data made by Chinese manufacturers including Huawei and ZTE.

Other companies affected by the ban include less-known Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company and Dahua Technology Company, along with any firm that the FBI or the Secretary of Defense "reasonably" believes has links to a foreign government.

The document also states that employees, companies, agencies, and contractors must get rid of their current devices and replace them.

The ban is not a sweeping one, though, and instead covers tech that is a "substantial or essential component of any system." That means that some components from both companies can still be used, as long as they don't have access to user data.

US concerns about Chinese government snooping, which have already lead to intelligence official warning consumers not to buy Huawei and ZTE smartphones, are at the centre of the restrictions.

In a statement, Huawei called the ban a "random addition" to the defense bill that was "ineffective, misguided, and unconstitutional." The firm said that the ban would increase costs for consumers and businesses, and said it failed to "identify real security risks or improve supply chain security."

"We believe that the American people deserve equal access to the best possible connections and smart device options, and will keep working to make this happen,' Huawei added.

ZTE - which last month had its seven-year US supply ban lifted - has yet to comment, but is likely breathing a sigh of relief. According to a report last month by Vox, an earlier version of the bill contained a full-on ban on US companies selling parts to ZTE. µ