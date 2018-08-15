Motorola's P30 is the most brazen iPhone X copycat yet

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola looks set to edge out Xiaomi with the most shameless iPhone X copycat yet.

Official press renders of the so-called Motorola P30 have appeared online courtesy of AndroidPure, and the smartphone bears more than just a passing resemblance to Apple's iPhone X.

The handset boasts a metal and glass design with rounded corners, a sizeable notch at the top of its display, and a vertical dual camera array on its backside that's almost indistinguishable to that found on Apple's flagship.

It's not identical to the iPhone X, though. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the Motorola logo and a chunky chin underneath the display that also carries a, er, Motorola logo.

Seperately, MySmartPrice has spotted a premature listing on Motorola's website that confirmed the handset's full specifications.

This self-pwned leak confirms that the Motorola P30 will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB built-in storage. The iPhone-a-like dual camera system will comprise of 16MP and 5MP cameras, while the handset's 12MP front-facing camera will take portrait shots with bokeh effect thanks to added AI support.

Other leaked specs include Dolby 360 surround sound, U-touch and split-screen functions for smart use and a 3,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Motorola's listing, posted to the company's website in China, also confirms that as well as ripping off Apple, it'll be copying Huawei too - and in more than the naming department. The P30 will be available in a new gradient colour option called 'Aurora', just like the Honor 10 and Huawei P20.

The Motorola P30 looks set to make its official debut in China today alongside the P30 Note and P30 Play, where it will fetch 1,999 Chinese Yuan (around £227). There's no word yet if the handset will be making its way to Blighty. µ