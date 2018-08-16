Motorola's brazen iPhone X copycat is official in China

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola's P30 is official and looks like some sort of lovechild between the iPhone X and Huawei P20.

Unveiled just hours after press renders of the smartphone appeared online, the Motorola P30 - as expected - bears more than just a passing resemblance to Apple's iPhone X.

It shamelessly boasts a metal and glass design with rounded corners, a sizeable notch at the top of its display, and a vertical dual camera array on its backside that's almost indistinguishable to that found on Apple's flagship.

Motorola has even had the guts to equip the P30 with a default wallpaper that's near identical Apple's default wallpaper for the iPhone X (below).

It's not identical to the iPhone X, though. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the Motorola logo and a chunky chin underneath the display that also carries a, er, Motorola logo.

And it also borrows ideas from Huawei, with P30 set to be made available in a new P20-esque gradient colour option called 'Aurora'. If you'd rather it looked like an iPhone, black and white colour options will also be on offer.

Elsewhere, the Motorola P30 is your run-of-the-mill mid-ranger. It's powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 6GB RAM, packs a 6.2in 2246x 1080display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Lenovo's ZUI 4.0 on top.

Camera-wise, the handset's iPhone-esque setup comprises of a 16MP and 5MP sensors, and there's a 12MP snapper around the front of the smartphone.

The P30 will be available on 15 September for ¥2,099 (£240) with 64GB of storage or ¥2,499 (£280) with 128GB of storage.

Motorola has yet to confirm whether the smartphone will see a release in Blighty, but don't worry - you can just pick up an iPhone X or Huawei P20 instead, albeit for more cash. µ