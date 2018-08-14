Apple's 'inexpensive' MacBook Air might arrive in October

APPLE'S NEXT-GENERATION and reportedly budget-friendly MacBook Air could go on sale as early as October.

That's according to a report at not-always-reliable Digitimes, which claims that Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta will see a spike in orders in the fourth quarter thanks to orders for Apple's "new, inexpensive notebooks".

The report doesn't tell us anything else about the incoming laptop, but rumours about a "cheaper" MacBook Air have been circulating since March this year. DigiTimes previously reported it will be a 13in model with a Retina display, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the MacBook to have a starting price of $999 or less in the US.

According to more recent rumours, the 2018 MacBook Air will arrive running Intel's ageing 8th-gen Kaby Lake Refresh processors due to repeated delays to the chipmaker's Cannon Lake. architecture.

First released in the second half of 2017, these 15W i5 and i7 quad-core CPUs have base clock speeds ranging from 1.6GHz to 1.9GHz and Turbo Boost speeds between 3.4GHz and 4.2GHz. They also offer integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 or LPDDR3 RAM.

This means that the new MacBook Airs should offer a decent performance boost compared to their predecessors which are powered by Intel's Core i5 and i7 processors from 2015.

The MacBook Air refresh will reportedly debut alongside a new version of the 12in MacBook and a long-awaited upgraded to the Mac Mini, which is expected to offer more powerful innards and USB-C connections.

A refreshed iPad Pro is also expected to arrive later this year. Recent rumours point to slimmed-down bezels, Apple's octa-core A11X Bionic CPU and support for Face ID - although this reportedly won't work in landscape mode. µ