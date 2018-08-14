Samsung might suspend operations at Chinese plant due to sluggish smartphone sales

SAMSUNG MIGHT SUSPEND OPERATIONS at one of its manufacturing plants in China due to sluggish smartphone sales.

So says Reuters, citing South Korea's Electronic Times, which reports that this slowdown in sales, coupled with rising labour costs, could force Samsung to stop making devices at its Tianjin Samsung Telecom Technology facility.

Samsung's Tianjin factory is one of two in China, according to Reuters, and makes 36 million phones a year. The firm's other plant, located in Huizhou, produces 72 million units each year.

Samsung will instead look to strengthen its production lines in Vietnam and India, according to the report, targeting rising demand in these fast-growing markets and making them production bases for exports to the global market.

The move, described as "under consideration as a potential withdrawal", has yet to be confirmed by Samsung.

"The overall smartphone market is having difficulties due to slowing growth. Samsung Electronics' Tianjin telecom enterprise aims to focus on activities that increase competitiveness and efficiency," a Samsung spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

Last month, Samsung admitted that lacklustre demand for its newest smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S9 Plus, hurt its second-quarter earnings, with revenue from its mobile division falling 22 per cent to 22.67 trillion won (£18bn).

According to recent reports, the handset has suffered the lowest sales of any flagship Samsung smartphone since 2012's Galaxy S3, with expected shipments of 31 million units this year.

And during its earnings call last month, Samsung warned that "market condition will likely remain challenging in the second half amid pricing competition and new product launches."

Reuters' report notes that Samsung's falling market share in China has also played a part in the as-yet-unconfirmed deal. Five years ago, Samsung had 20 per cent of the Chinese market, but this has since slumped to just one per cent, due to increased competition from the likes of Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi. µ