Group FaceTime won't arrive in iOS 12, macOS Mojave

APPLE'S MUCH-TOUTED Group FaceTime feature won't arrive in iOS 12 and macOS Mojave next month.

First shown off at this year's WWDC, Group FaceTime allows up to 32 people to participate in a FaceTime video call at once. The feature boasts a dynamic user interface which shows all callers as tiles that adjust in size depending on who is talking, and comes with support for Animoji, so you can disguise yourself as a poop. Or something.

While the Skype-esque feature has been available in iOS 12 and macOS Mojave since the first betas became available in June, Apple has pulled the Group FaceTime from its latest betas and confirmed that the feature is not ready for prime time.

"Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall," Apple said in its latest developer releases for iOS 12 and Mojave.

It's not yet clear why Apple had decided to cut the feature, but some early testers note that the Group FaceTime had been suffering some issues.

Philip Michaels of Tom's Guide said that "a group chat in iOS 12 was an exercise in frustration, as the people I was talking with either froze or dropped out of the call," adding: "And that was just with three people - I can't imagine the horror show of packing the upper limit of 32 people onto a call."

Apple is no stranger to delays and this latest hold-up last year's AirPlay 2 release. The feature was originally set to debut with iOS 11, but wasn't released until nearly a year later in iOS 11.4. The firm was also last year forced to delay Apple Pay Cash, which eventually launched in the US in December 2017.

And, of course, there's Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat, which has yet to make its debut despite being announced last September along the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. According to recent rumours, it's set to officially launch next month. µ