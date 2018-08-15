Google promises fix for Android Pie fast-charging borkage

GOOGLE HAS PROMISED to push out an update that will restore fast-charge functionality to its 2016 Pixel smartphones after users reported that Android Pie had sent the feature to Borksville.

Since the release of Android 9.0 DP4, owners of the first-gen Pixel XL have flocked to Google's Issue Tracker and Reddit to moan about the fast-charger issue, which appears to have surfaced the update was installed.

The Pixel XL should support quick charging with any cable carrying 'USB-PD' certification, which allows for charging at a rate of 5V/3A and sees a "Charging rapidly" message appear on the handset.

Users are complaining, however, that the message no longer shows up even when a USB-PD cable is used, with one user noting that they instead see a message that reads "Charging" or "Charging slowly" after installing Android Pie.

Others report that the original fast charger bundled with the Pixel XL works fine, but other chargers no longer work after applying the update.

"After testing with a Satechi USB C power meter and a 45W USB C charger, I've found that the XL will claim to be rapid-charging when accepting 9V at 1.5A, which is still less than the old 5V/3A earlier rapid charging. When presented with 5V, the phone seems to max out at 0.75A, which is horribly slow," one user complains.

Another adds: "Pixel XL - can't even get the OEM charger (or an OEM Pixel 2 charger) to work (rapidly or not). My phone only charges using a USB A charger."

While an early complaint on the Issue Tracker was closed by Google with the final status being "Won't Fix (Infeasible)", the firm has since acknowledged the bug and promised to roll out a timely fix.

"We're aware of an issue where non-Power Delivery (PD) USB-C chargers no longer rapidly charge the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL after the upgrade to Android 9 Pie," a Google spokesperson said.

"The 18W rapid charger included in-box is a PD charger and does not exhibit this behaviour. We are verifying a fix for non-PD USB-C chargers and will roll it out in the coming weeks."

Until Google's fix is released, one Reddit user has a workaround, albeit quite a fiddly one.

"After the factory reset, if I plug my rapid charge plug into the phone and boot into Safe Mode, it works. If I leave it plugged in and reboot the phone, it works. Sometimes it works for multiple plugins, sometimes only an hour," they noted. µ