Android Pie is borking fast charging on some Pixel XL handsets

GOOGLE'S BORINGLY-NAMED Android Pie OS is reportedly borking fast charging on some Pixel XL handsets.

Owners of the first-gen Pixel XL have flocked to Google's Issue Tracker and Reddit to moan about the problem, which appears to have surfaced since Android 9.0 Pie was installed on their device, with some complaining of borkage while running Android 9.0 DP4.

The Pixel XL should support quick charging with any cable carrying 'USB-PD' certification, which allows for charging at a rate of 5V/3A and sees a "Charging rapidly" message appear on the handset.

Users are complaining, however, that the message no longer shows up even when a USB-PD cable is used, with one user noting that they instead see a message that reads "Charging" or "Charging slowly" after installing Android Pie.

Others report that the original fast charger bundled with the Pixel XL works fine, but other chargers no longer work after applying the update.

"After testing with a Satechi USB C power meter and a 45W USB C charger, I've found that the XL will claim to be rapid-charging when accepting 9V at 1.5A, which is still less than the old 5V/3A earlier rapid charging. When presented with 5V, the phone seems to max out at 0.75A, which is horribly slow," one user complains.

Another adds: "Pixel XL - can't even get the OEM charger (or an OEM Pixel 2 charger) to work (rapidly or not). My phone only charges using a USB A charger."

Google has responded to user complaints on the Issue Tracker, but hasn't yet said when (or if) a fix will be issued.

An earlier complaint on the Issue Tracker was closed by Google with the final status being "Won't Fix (Infeasible)." However, this doesn't mean it isn't going to fix it, as it could be that the AOSP was not the proper place to report the problem.

Until Google pushes out a fix, one Reddit user has a workaround, albeit quite a fiddly one.

"After the factory reset, if I plug my rapid charge plug into the phone and boot into Safe Mode, it works. If I leave it plugged in and reboot the phone, it works. Sometimes it works for multiple plugins, sometimes only an hour," they noted. µ