Intel's first batch of 9th-gen chips will likely arrive on 1 October

CHIPMAKER Intel will launch it's 9th-generation Core i9, i7, and i5 chips on 1 October, according to of WCCFTech's sources.

According to folks in the know, Intel has firmed up the autumn release date for its first batch of fresh silicon slices. Come October, you can expect to see a refreshed take on Intel's eighth-gen Coffee Lake S CPU architecture, with the successor chips sporting an improved 14-nanometre process allowing for more cores and faster clockspeeds, and likely a bit more energy-efficiency.

If you were expecting anything bigger then allow us to disappoint you as, really the ninth-gen chips are mild upgrades on their predecessors, unless Intel has been keeping something very well hidden up its corporate sleeves.

The first chips slated for the 1 October launch are the higher-end Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700K and Core i5-9600K processors. The Core i9 chip will come sporting eight cores and sixteen threads, the Core i7 has the same number of cores but half the threads, and the Core i5, arguably the more mainstream CPU, will have six cores and six threads.

So yeah, hardly anything to really shake up the Core range; best wait for Intel's monster 28-core chip for that.

Nevertheless, with clockspeeds of the Core i9-9900K set to turbo boost to 5GHz out of the box, there's likely to be a decent dollop of performance for PC enthusiasts to tap into. And the other two chips with clockspeed running up to 4.9GHz aren't likely to be slouches either.

But for those of you already using machines with Coffee Lake S generation chips, the performance boost might not be worth the cost of an upgrade. The real performance differences are likely to come with the generation of Core chips that end up using the 10nm process, though Intel has so far been struggling to produce such chips at a commercial scale. µ