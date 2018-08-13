Amazon could be forced to stop offering 'next day delivery' because it isn't

AMAZON LOOKS set to be forced to ditch its claims of 'next day delivery' for Amazon Prime.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has described the service as "misleading" after complaints that many items were not available next day. An investigation has been underway since December 2017.

Amazon will be told later this week that it must not advertise the service in this form again, and make it clear if products included in the Prime service will take longer that one day to arrive.

The ruling states that: "Because consumers were likely to understand that, so long as they did not order too late or for Sunday delivery, all Prime labelled items would be available for delivery the next day with the One Day Delivery option, when a significant proportion of Prime labelled items were not available for delivery by the subsequent day with One Day Delivery, we concluded that the ad was misleading."

As self-confessed Amazon addicts, we're all familiar with the issue of items advertised as next day that aren't available for several days. Items which are not available on Prime can sometimes appear as Prime listings because another variant is in stock.

What's more, the Prime Now service, which offers a selection of goods within two hours often has no slots available for six to eight, hours. We've also found that weekend deliveries can be hard to arrange, with the site often defaulting to Monday or Tuesday, even though Amazon delivers at weekends. Yet we're still shopping with them.

Amazon has defended the accusations, saying: "The expected delivery date is shown before an order is placed and throughout the shopping journey and we work relentlessly to meet this date. The overwhelming majority of One-Day Delivery orders are delivered when promised.

"A small proportion of orders missed the delivery promise last year during a period of extreme weather that impacted all carriers across the UK, and we provided support to impacted customers at the time."

There was some other marketing self-congratulatory guff in there as well, but we've skipped that, we don't need it and neither do you.

The ASA has given Amazon's various deals a drubbing several times in the past. It's also worth noting that in the US, the service has always been 'two-day shipping' rather than "next day delivery'. Sure, the US is a lot bigger, but nevertheless, it hasn't even tried for a next day option because surely it's better for stuff to arrive early unexpectedly than arrive late and really piss people off. μ