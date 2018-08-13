Lenovo's ThinkPad P1 and P72 get sh*t done with Xeon CPUs, Quadro graphics

LENOVO HAS REVEALED a brace of ThinkPad mobile workstations that come rocking the latest Intel Core or Xeon processors and graphics courtesy of Nvidia's Quadro GPUs.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 sports a 15.6in 4K display, and a choice of eighth-generation Core or Xeon CPUs and Quadro graphics running up to the P2000. Up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 4TB of NVMe SSD storage can be specced for the machine.

All that's crammed into a chassis that measures in at 0.7in thick, which has Lenovo claiming it's the "thinnest, lightest and sleekest" mobile workstation around. It comes with a decent suite of ports as well, including Thunderbolt 3 USB-C and HDMI 2.0.

The ThinkPad P1 is expected to arrive sometime towards the end of August for a starting price of $1,800 (some £1,400).

It bigger sibling, the Lenovo ThinkPad P72 (below), makes use of a 17.3in IPS display running at either at 1920x1080 or 3840x2160 resolutions, with the latter display touting 100 per cent coverage of the Adobe RBG colour gamut, which should make it decent for professional photo editing.

Once again there's the option for a variety of Core or Xeon processors, with Nvidia graphics going as far as the Quadro P5200. Memory can be specced to a massive 128GB of DDR4, while storage goes up to 6TB.

Unsurprisingly, the ThinkPad P72 is also flush with connectivity options, including an SD card reader, USB-A and USB-C ports (the latter of which come in Thunderbolt 3 flavours), an Ethernet port, and HDMI and Mini DisplayPort connections; it pretty much has all the ports a professional person needs.

Again slated for an end of August release, the ThinkPad P72 will set buyers back $1,950 (around £1,500).

Neither of these machines sports particularly innovative designs or has features worth raising an eyebrow at. But that's beside the point as these are pure workhorse laptops for getting sh*t done; if you want flashy check out the HP Spectre x360. µ