Qualcomm settles long-running antitrust case with Taiwan regulators

CHIP GIANT Qualcomm has finally reached a settlement with the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (TFTC).



The mutual agreement means both the TFTC's investigation of Qualcomm and the chipmaker's litigation challenging the commission's decision have been resolved.



As a result, Qualcomm said in a release that the TFTC's now-revoked decision is replaced by the settlement terms and that Qualcomm's litigation filed in the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court is closed.

"We are pleased to have reached a mutually beneficial resolution with the TFTC that puts the litigation behind us," said Qualcomm's executive vice president and president of licensing Alex Rogers.



"This settlement directly addresses concerns raised by the TFTC, regardless of disputed positions, and builds on our foundation of collaborative, long-term business relationships in Taiwan. We are happy to reaffirm our commitment to licensing our valuable intellectual property under principles of fairness and good faith."

As part of the resolution, Qualcomm has agreed to certain commitments and "principles of mutual good-faith and fairness" in the negotiation of agreements with handset licensees to Qualcomm's cellular standard-essential patents (SEPs).



"The resolution does not require component-level licensing or set specific financial terms; instead it is focused on commitments that ensure good-faith negotiations for the benefit of licensees and SEP owners," Qualcomm's report says.



As part of the settlement, the parties agreed that the NTD 2.73 billion (approximately £72.8 million), which Qualcomm paid towards the monetary fine, will be retained by the TFTC and no other amounts will be due.



Qualcomm said that now everything is hunky dory with the Taiwanese commission, it will put all its energies into expanding the super speedy wireless broadband of the future.



"With the uncertainty removed, we can now focus on expanding our relationships that support the Taiwanese wireless industry and rapid adoption of 5G technology," the firm concluded. µ