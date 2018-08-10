EmuParadise is binning its ROM library following Nintendo's 'copyright' action

RETRO GAMES WEBSITE EmuParadise is effectively shutting down following Nintendo's recent action against ROM-hosting sites.

In a statement on the 18-year-old company's website, EmuParadise operator 'Mas J' announced that the company would be "changing" by removing its entire ROM library.

Although unconfirmed, the recent move by Nintendo to file legal action against two other prominent ROM sites LoveROMs and LoveRETRO - which the firm slammed for "brazen and mass-scale infringement of Nintendo's intellectual property rites" - is likely to blame.

"Many of you are aware that the situation with regards to emulation sites has been changing recently. What you probably don't know is that we at EmuParadise have been dealing with similar issues for all 18 years of our existence," Mas J said, noting that while no action has been taken against the firm, it has in the past received threatening letters and server shutdowns.

"It's not worth it for us to risk potentially disastrous consequences. I cannot in good conscience risk the futures of our team members who have contributed to the site through the years. We run EmuParadise for the love of retro games and for you to be able to revisit those good times.

"Unfortunately, it's not possible right now to do so in a way that makes everyone happy and keeps us out of trouble."

Mas J added that the EmuParadise's emulator database and community sides of the site will remain, adding that says there are plans to launch some new things as well.

In its legal fight against LoveROMs and LoveRETRO - the latter of which has "has effectively been shut down until further notice - Nintendo is also seeking statutory damages of $150,000 for each Nintendo game hosted on the sites and up to $2,000,000 for each trademark infringement.

This means that, with more than 140 copyrighted titles and 40 trademarks on the record, damages could go up to $100m

"Through the LoveROMs and LoveRETRO websites, Defendants reproduce, distribute, publicly perform and display a staggering number of unauthorized copies of Nintendo's video games, all without Nintendo's permission," Nintendo's alleges in its lawsuit.

"This includes thousands of games developed for nearly every video game system Nintendo has ever produced." µ