Samsung Galaxy Home is an odd-looking, Bixby-powered HomePod rival

Is it an air freshener on stilts or a badger on a milking stool?

THE GALAXY HOME is official(ish) as Samsung's first entry into the increasingly-crowded smart speaker market.

The device, which team INQ has decided looks like a cross between "an air freshener on stilts" and a "badger on a milking stool", is a high-end audio device that has its sights set firmly on Apple's HomePod, rather than the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

The fabric-wrapped speaker is elevated by three tripod-esque metal legs, for some reason, and Samsung is promising "amazing sound" thanks to the gadget's six built-in speakers and accompanying subwoofer.

The Galaxy Home will be powered by Samsung's Bixby artificial intelligence assistant, which the firm tells us is now "more conversational" and presumably has a better grasp of the English language.

Eight far-field microphones will ensure than Bixby always hears your commands, according to Samsung, and with the firm's SmartThings hub integrated into the speaker, the assistant will be able to control your internet-connected gadgets, as well as play music and answer (basic, presumably) questions.

Beyond the fact it looks a bit like a rocket and comes powered by Bixby, Samsung didn't tell us much about the Galaxy Home, promising instead that more details will be announced in November. There's no word as to when it'll be released, or how much it will cost at launch.

The firm did announce, however, that it's joining forces with Spotify to integrate the streaming service more tightly into Samsung devices, including the aforementioned Galaxy Home and newly-announced Galaxy Watch. µ