SAMSUNG HAS SHOWN OFF the Galaxy Watch, a Tizen OS wearable that wants to help you manage your stress.

The Galaxy Watch, which has been styled to look like a regular watch with its circular design and mechanical-looking watchfaces, will be made available in two sizes: 42mm and 46mm.

Both models, which will launch in Apple Watch-esque Rose Gold, Silver and Midnight Black colour options, pack Samsung's own 1.5GHz Exynos 9110 dual-core SoC paired with 1.5GB RAM (or 768MB if you opt for the Bluetooth-only model), 4GB storage, and run the firm's homegrown Tizen OS - despite rumours of a planned switch to Wear OS.

As rumours had suggested, Tizen has been upgraded to carry a host of new health-related features, with Samsung adding 21 new indoor exercises, "intuitive calorie tracking "and a Bixby-fuelled meal tracking service. Oh dear.

As if designed for specifically for an editor of INQ, there's also a new stress management tracker that "automatically detects high levels of stress and offers breathing exercises to help keep users centred and focused", alongside souped-up sleep-tracking functionality.

On the hardware front, the bigger 46mm Galaxy Watch packs a 1.3in 360x360 Super AMOLED screen, while the 42nm model packs a smaller 1.2in display. It also packs a heftier 472mAh battery (compared to 270mAh), which Sammy claim offers "improved battery life by up to 80 hours." Er, yeah, let's wait and see.

Both watches offer IP68 certification, much like the newly-announced Galaxy Note 9, and come with optional 3G/LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2 and wireless charging functionality.

"At Samsung, we have a long history of providing consumers with choice, while maintaining innovation within our products, and we are excited to continue the proud heritage of our Galaxy line with our wearables," swooned DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung's IT & Mobile Communications Division.

"The new Galaxy Watch was designed for all lifestyles to help meet consumer needs, such as more efficient battery life to stay connected longer, and better wellness tracking to help users maintain their goals - we are delivering them with connected experiences, all at the touch of a wrist."

The Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available in the US from 23 August, before it launched in Korea on 31 August and in "additional select markets" on 14 September. EE has confirmed that it'll offer the smartwatch when it's available in Blighty. µ