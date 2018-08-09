Teen hacks John McAfee's 'unhackable' crypto-baby to play Doom

GEORGE OF THE SILICON JUNGLE John McAfee has a bit of explaining to do. After we reported last week that his ‘unhackable' Bitfi wallet had been hacked, within a week, we can now report on one of our favourite types of story.

For those that have followed us over the years, the "things being modded to run things they weren't supposed to run" category always fills us with glee.

In that spirit, we present the Bitfi running Doom. As programmed by a 15-year-old.

Saleem Rashid, admittedly a bit of a prodigy by all accounts, responded to someone joking that McAfee's bitcoin wallet would be running Doom by that weekend.

Rashid went one stage further and did it. By that weekend. And if you don't believe us, here's the video:

There's a $250,000 bounty for anyone successfully hacking the Android-powered fortress, but that doesn't seem to be as simple as we thought. During the hack, Baidu apps with tracking were found hidden in the firmware begging questions as to why.

Some complete partitions of code are also available from Pastebin, thanks to enterprising coders, while some security experts are suggesting that the only reason they haven't taken the wallet down yet is out of… well… politeness.

John McAfee and Bitfi are yet to respond to either hack, aside from quoting an interview which points out that, although hacked, nobody had hacked it to the point of stealing any Bitcoins. Which is a fair point and suggests that's what McAfee may be counting as "hacked". But having come this far, surely we're now just clockwatching until someone succeeds.

Prove us wrong, Wildman. Prove us wrong. Because by all accounts, the attack on Bitfi by white-hats is a matter of days away. μ