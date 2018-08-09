Windows 10 now has a fully-functioning Dark Theme for File Explorer

ITS BEEN one of the most lusted after features in Windows history and from today, it's finally here.

Yes, the latest Insider build of Windows 10 has a fully functioning Dark Theme, including the File Explorer, much like Apple's macOS Mojave.

Build 17733 won't be noted for much - it's mostly bug fixes, but it does mean that, finally, you'll be able to have a black background to your thumbnails instead of white.

It's at times like this we are reminded just how hung up we all seem to get over the slightest details in life.

But there is one significant reason for wanting a dark theme if you're a laptop or tablet user. Dark uses less battery than light. Them's the facts, so you may be able to squeeze a little bit of extra juice if you go black and don't go back. Apparently, that's what that phrase means. Nothing else.

"With Build 17666 we started our journey bringing dark theme to File Explorer. Today's build marks the turning point where we've finished what we set out to do for this release. Thank you to all Insiders that have shared feedback during this time," said Microsoft.

We've know that a Dark Theme has been in the offing for Windows 10 since April or May, but what may seem like simply changing a colour has lots of dependencies - not least of all making sure all the ink is a completely different, contrasting colour. This stuff takes time, but it seems that File Explorer was the sticking point and now it's done, it's full steam ahead for Dark Windows 10.

If you want in now, you'll need to sign up for the Insider Programme and choose the quick-but-buggy Fast Ring. For the rest of us. Redstone 5 will be out in September and we can't see any reason why we won't see it there. μ