Microsoft and Google bring native Windows 10 notifications to Chrome 68

GOOGLE HAS integrated Windows 10 notifications into the current edition of Chrome, allowing it to be a part of the Windows Action Center.

Up until now, Google has stuck fast to its own notifications (those rather naff looking pop-ups with white backgrounds) but with an update to Chrome 68 that is rolling out now - initially to 50 per cent of users - they're gone in favour of the standard Windows notifications.

This means that it'll be much easier to read notifications you may miss as they'll all be stored in the Action Center.

What's slightly bizarre is that this is a complete about-face from its equivalent Mac service which was discontinued in Chrome 59.

We're now rolling out support for native notifications in Chrome 68 using the Windows 10 Action Center—super exciting! Would love to hear your feedback! pic.twitter.com/UIDzaroR9D — Peter Beverloo (@beverloo) August 8, 2018

For developers, there may be a bit of tweaking to do to make your notifications look right, but it's a bit early to say what, if any, and how much. Just keep an eye on your charges as there are reports of Click Through Rate (CTR) drops.

For the rest of us, it means that you can now control what notifications Google throws up using Action Center, and Focus Assist will shut them all up if you're busy.

Once Chrome is updated there are no controls to set it up, it'll just start working. At least it did for us. We have read some coverage suggesting that you have to do it manually, but that certainly wasn't the case for us.

However, you'll need to be on the very latest version of Chrome 68 - it's not enough to be on Chrome 68, you'll still need an update.

You may also want to change the notification sound for Windows 10 because it's bloody irritating when it's going off fifty times a day. μ