Apple's 2018 MacBook Pros have a speaker crackling problem

APPLE'S LATEST MacBook Pros are already proving to be prone to borkage, with users' complaining of intermittent crackling from the built-in speakers.

Just weeks after Apple was forced to push out a fix for a throttling issue plaguing its new MacBooks, users have started to moan about a crackling issue affecting the laptops' built-in speakers, MacRumours reports.

One user who took to Reddit to vent about the problem likened the sound of the crackling to "someone blowing down the edge of a paper really hard", while others have posted videos demonstrating the borkage to YouTube (below).

The crackling seemingly occurs intermittently under different conditions, such as listening to music in iTunes or GarageBand, watching videos on YouTube, and even when running Windows in Boot Camp.

"I've had this problem as well, especially in GarageBand. My assumption is that it is a driver issue, not a hardware issue, so I'm holding off on asking for a replacement," one user said, optimistically.

"Hopefully this doesn't cause any actual damage to the speaker membranes as that would suck," another added.

Others are complaining that, rather than crackling, they've suffered sound suddenly cutting out, while another moaned that they're experiencing a delay when hooking up headphones to their new MacBook.